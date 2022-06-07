YMCA Summer Food Program gives kids free lunch

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The YMCA is stepping in to help fight child hunger this summer.
The YMCA kicked off its Summer Food Program on Wednesday and it will run through August 19th. The organization is offering free nutritious meals and snacks to youth 18 and under.
Volunteers are serving at eight locations, every Monday through Friday this summer.
Visit their website for a list of those locations.
Over the course of the summer, the Y expects to serve more than 10,000 meals through the program.
"There's a lot of kids that otherwise may not get a meal," YMCA Nutrition Assistant Monika Scott said. "I think it's really important that we help get the meals out there."