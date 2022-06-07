YMCA Summer Food program starts today

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The YMCA is stepping in to help fight child hunger this summer.
The Y began its Summer Food Program today. It runs through August 19. They're offering free nutritious meals and snacks to youth 18 and under.
They're serving at eight locations Monday through Friday this summer.
Huber Court Community Center - 2828 Huber Court - 11 a.m-Noon
Schuh Mullen Community Center - 1305 St. James St. - 11 a.m. - Noon
(At both Huber Court and Schuh Mullen they're serving hot meals)
----------------------------
Community Teen Center - 1105 King Street - 11 a.m. - Noon
Badger-Hickey Park - 1007 Palace Street - 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Copeland Splash - 1130 Copeland Park Dr. - Noon-1 p.m.
Dahl Family YMCA - 1140 Main St. - 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Poage Park - 500 Hood St. - 11 a.m. - Noon
R.W. Houser Family YMCA - Onalaska - 400 Mason St. 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Around each meal time, the Y has planned learning and recreational activities for those participating.
Over the course of the summer, the Y expects to serve more than 10,000 meals through the program.