Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Congregation Sons of Abraham welcomed the community Tuesday for a Holocaust Remembrance Day event.
The event was a time for education, listening and reflection.
It featured speakers from throughout the community, as well as the introduction to the 'Diary of Anne Frank' by the La Crosse Community Theater.
The event also recognized the La Crosse School District and its efforts in teaching holocaust history with the Gregory P. Wegner Holocaust Educator Award.
"Not just history but how history develops, how it moves in the future," Congregation Sons of Abraham member Maureen Freedland said. "They learn dark lessons, that's true, the holocaust was a very dark period. They also learn compassion, forgiveness and tolerance."
She added that it's important that communities know holocaust history, the causes and how to together to prevent genocides from happening the in the future.
