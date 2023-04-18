 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Synogogue of La Crosse.jpg

Congregation Sons of Abraham welcomed the community Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is today.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Congregation Sons of Abraham welcomed the community Tuesday for a Holocaust Remembrance Day event. 

The event was a time for education, listening and reflection. 

It featured speakers from throughout the community, as well as the introduction to the 'Diary of Anne Frank' by the La Crosse Community Theater. 

The event also recognized the La Crosse School District and its efforts in teaching holocaust history with the Gregory P. Wegner Holocaust Educator Award. 

"Not just history but how history develops, how it moves in the future," Congregation Sons of Abraham member Maureen Freedland said. "They learn dark lessons, that's true, the holocaust was a very dark period. They also learn compassion, forgiveness and tolerance."

She added that it's important that communities know holocaust history, the causes and how to together to prevent genocides from happening the in the future. 

To learn more, click here

Have a story idea? Let us know here

