Young artists sell works at "Get Seen!" expo

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tonight and continue rising to 15.1 feet Saturday evening.
Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/12/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy, Wet Snow Expected into Monday Morning...

.A band of heavy, wet snow continues to fall along and near the
Mississippi River. Accumulations in the band are occurring on
grassy surfaces with some pavement starting to become snow covered
as well. A few accumulations in the 3 to 5 inch range have already
been received. Look for the snow to continue in bands through the
night with rates of 1 to 2 inches common. The heavy, wet snow
combined with gusty winds could cause some power outages and tree
damage to occur.

We may lose a few inches of snow due to melting and compaction,
however 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts are expected
through Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will be
significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until
plowed.

In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce
visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of
freezing rain is possible north of U.S. Highway 10 in central
Wisconsin this evening before transitioning to all snow.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Due
to the heavy, wet snow and some budding out of trees, power
outages and damage to trees could occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Young artists sell works at "Get Seen!" expo

  • Updated
  • 0
GET SEEN1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A dozen young artists are getting a taste of what it's like to run their own business.

The REACH Center hosted the "Get Seen! Youth Artisan and Entrepreneur Expo" on Sunday. The artists from La Crosse and Vernon Counties managed to show off their art and craft creations and sell them to patrons as well.

Erin Raymus with the La Crosse YWCA says the young businesspeople have a trait that makes them stand out.

“The drive that they have," Raymus said. "These are self starters. These are youth that have a talent. They know they have a talent. And they want to show people. We had a learn and pitch day prior to this. The kids are networking. They’re giving out their information so that if people want things and they’re gone, they can commission them for more.”

Runaway Homeless Youth and Mediation Emergency Services (RHYMES) was also an organizer of the event.

GET SEEN2.jpg

Ava Bowman, a Lincoln Middle School student, says a little patience pays off once she finishes one of her paintings.

“I never really got into it, but I’ve always just doodled at it always came out good," Bowman said. "I got the opportunity to do something, so I just put my art into something and made something out of it, I guess. Mainly just trusting the process. That’s my favorite part.”

Patrons could also vote for their favorite artists. The top three vote getters would win a $100 cash prize.

Sunday was the first time the event was held. Raymus added the YWCA has plans to hold this event on an annual basis.

