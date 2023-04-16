Young artists sell works at "Get Seen!" expo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A dozen young artists are getting a taste of what it's like to run their own business.
The REACH Center hosted the "Get Seen! Youth Artisan and Entrepreneur Expo" on Sunday. The artists from La Crosse and Vernon Counties managed to show off their art and craft creations and sell them to patrons as well.
Erin Raymus with the La Crosse YWCA says the young businesspeople have a trait that makes them stand out.
“The drive that they have," Raymus said. "These are self starters. These are youth that have a talent. They know they have a talent. And they want to show people. We had a learn and pitch day prior to this. The kids are networking. They’re giving out their information so that if people want things and they’re gone, they can commission them for more.”
Runaway Homeless Youth and Mediation Emergency Services (RHYMES) was also an organizer of the event.
Ava Bowman, a Lincoln Middle School student, says a little patience pays off once she finishes one of her paintings.
“I never really got into it, but I’ve always just doodled at it always came out good," Bowman said. "I got the opportunity to do something, so I just put my art into something and made something out of it, I guess. Mainly just trusting the process. That’s my favorite part.”
Patrons could also vote for their favorite artists. The top three vote getters would win a $100 cash prize.
Sunday was the first time the event was held. Raymus added the YWCA has plans to hold this event on an annual basis.