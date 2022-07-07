Youth Outdoor Fest returns on July 9

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A free event on Saturday gives children the opportunity to experience a variety of outdoor activities in one location.
The 12th Annual Youth Outdoor Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 9 at Pettibone Park.
During the event, youth have the chance to try out fishing, kayaking, archery, and more.
The are also fur and feather identification areas, free raffle prizes, and live reptile presentation.
The event is sponsored by the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Friends of the Upper Mississippi.