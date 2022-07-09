Youth Outdoor Fest returns to Pettibone Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The 12th annual Youth Outdoor Fest returned after two years providing outdoor fun to the area.
The free event brought activities ranging from fishing, archery and kayaking to learning about bees, ecosystems, wildlife and so much for the whole family.
La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry's special event coordinator, Hunter Elsen, said that having these events available to the public may help someone find their passions.
"A kid could decide their passion for their career later in life here," Elsen said. "You've got the Fishing Wildlife Service here, Friends of the Upper Mississippi, we've got the City of La Crosse Parks and Rec, Wisconsin DNR, Boy Scouts. I mean everything you can think of."
Keri Messick was at the event with family and friends, where her daughter tried archery and said that they'll be able to use the information learned beyond the event.
"It was fun to get some pamphlets and some take home activities so we can do those when we get home and recreate some things and have some science things to do," Messick said. "We're kind of some a big science experiment people during the summer."
Elsen called the event a success, with more than 1,000 people expected to pass through the park and said they'll start planning the next Fest soon.