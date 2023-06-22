 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

YWCA La Crosse will suspend programming at Ruth House in August

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - YWCA La Crosse said they will suspend programming at Ruth House in August due to a lack of funding.

YWCA

Ruth House is an emergency shelter for women transitioning out of substance abuse treatment and that are working toward a sober life.

"I think it's really important for women to have a space to come and work on the unique challenges that they face in their lives," YWCA Director of Housing Rosanne Northwood said. "And deal with working towards sober living and to have the support necessary to realize their goals."

Northwood said they do not have plans for the actual Ruth House location once funding is suspended August 15. She is hopeful the community will come together to get these women the help they need.

