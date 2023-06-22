YWCA La Crosse will suspend programming at Ruth House in August

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - YWCA La Crosse said they will suspend programming at Ruth House in August due to a lack of funding.
Ruth House is an emergency shelter for women transitioning out of substance abuse treatment and that are working toward a sober life.
"I think it's really important for women to have a space to come and work on the unique challenges that they face in their lives," YWCA Director of Housing Rosanne Northwood said. "And deal with working towards sober living and to have the support necessary to realize their goals."
Northwood said they do not have plans for the actual Ruth House location once funding is suspended August 15. She is hopeful the community will come together to get these women the help they need.