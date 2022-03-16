YWCA Reach Center receives gift of an Automated External Defibrillator

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Local organizations gifted the YWCA Reach Center an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Wednesday morning.
The 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education organization has received funds from Her Heart Health to equip local non-profits with AEDs.
Family Physician and President of the 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education organization, Dr. Cheri Olson, who almost died from cardiac arrest herself, stressed the importance of having AEDs.
"In the United States over 300,000 people die every year of sudden cardiac arrest," Dr. Olson said. "It's the number one killer in the United States and if you have communities where there's rapid access to bystander CPR and AEDs, the mortality rate drops dramatically."
After The Reach Center accepted its AED Wednesday, it was followed by CPR and AED deployment training.