Zombie dancing troupe puts the final touches on their Thriller performance

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- Community members of all ages put the final touches to their zombie dance moves for the fourth annual Thriller dance parade.
The dance parade will take place Sunday at 6 p.m., at the intersection of Main and Walnut Street in La Crescent.
It's a tradition that was started by a La Crescent mom Megan Waddell, who took inspiration from her hometown Lexington, Kentucky, where she said thousands of dancing zombies would participate.
Since its start in La Crescent, the group has almost doubled in size with almost 50 dancers set to prowl the streets during Sunday's performance.
Participating for the first time, Connie Ackerson said it's a great way to bring the community together.
"I've made so many new friends and I am having a blast. These people are are very warm-hearted and very welcoming," Ackerson said. "I just love being together with people that are so enthusiastic."
The Thriller re-creation is a way for those involved to do what they love.
"It's fun and to make friends - it's even more fun," 10-year-old Nevaeh Leonard said. "Dancing is something that makes me feel safe. It's the only thing that makes me happy."
Seeing the community come together for the dancing group is something Waddell said is quite memorable.
"Honestly it gives me goosebumps. It gives me cold chills. When we entered last year before the music came on and we started dancing and I was in my opening pose and I saw everybody that came out to support us - my chin was quivering. I was getting teary-eyed because yes we've brought a ton of people together," Waddell said. "I mean I was just awestruck."
Waddell encourages anyone who knows the dance to join in on Sunday.