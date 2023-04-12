NPR stops using Twitter after receiving 'government funded media' label

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue zones.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack across northern and western
Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. This will result in increase river
flows along the Mississippi River. A River Flood Watch has been
issued for Lake City, Winona, La Crosse, and McGregor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with strong southwest winds
and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions
today. Relative humidity values fall to around 20 to 25 percent
by the mid-afternoon with winds of 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Through 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

NPR stops using Twitter after receiving 'government funded media' label

NPR on Wednesday said that it is suspending its use of Twitter after receiving "government funded media" label. Pictured are NPR headquarters in Washington, DC, in 2013.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

NPR on Wednesday said that it is suspending its use of Twitter after clashing with the social media company and its owner Elon Musk over a controversial new "state-affiliated media" label applied to its accounts.

"NPR's organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent," the broadcaster said in a statement. "We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public's understanding of our editorial independence."

Late last week, Twitter labeled the radio broadcaster as a "state-affiliated media" organization akin to foreign propaganda outlets such as Russia's RT and Sputnik. The move was quickly rebuked by NPR, which is publicly funded by listeners. NPR CEO John Lansing called the label "unacceptable." Twitter over the weekend updated the label to "government-funded media."

In a final series of tweets — its first in over a week — NPR noted other places its work can be found, including through its app and newsletters, as well as on other social media platforms.

"Millions of Americans depend on NPR and their local public radio stations for the fact-based, independent, public service journalism they need to stay informed about the world and about their own communities," Lansing said in an email to NPR staff Wednesday. "It would be a disservice to the serious work you all do here to continue to share it on a platform that is associating the federal charter for public media with an abandoning of editorial independence or standards."

The move threatens to undermine one of Twitter's key selling points — its role as a central hub for news — especially if other outlets follow in NPR's footsteps. Twitter has also faced backlash over applying a similar "government funded media" label to the BBC, which is also primarily funded by the public.

In an interview with the BBC Tuesday, Musk acknowledged the pushback, saying, "I know the BBC ... was not thrilled about being labeled 'state affiliated media.'"

"Our goal is simply to ... be as truthful and accurate as possible," Musk said, adding that he planned to update the BBC's label to "publicly funded."

It's just the latest example of Musk antagonizing media outlets. Twitter earlier this month also targeted the New York Times by removing the blue verification checkmark from its main account, after previously pledging to remove checks from all users verified under Twitter's legacy system. And the platform riled some journalists when it briefly restricted users from sharing links to a popular newsletter platform, a move it quickly walked back.

Meanwhile, Twitter also appears to have removed some restrictions on Russian government accounts that had been put in place following the outset of Russia's war in Ukraine. "All news is to some degree propaganda. Let people decide for themselves," Musk said in a tweet commenting on the decision Sunday.

The chaos comes as Musk attempts to shore up Twitter's business, which he has repeatedly said was on the brink of bankruptcy and had just "four months to live" following his takeover.

Twitter has faced an exodus of advertisers, who have been concerned about increased hate speech on the platform and massive cuts to the company's workforce. In the meantime, Musk has taken on the uphill battle of encouraging users to pay $8 per month for the platform's subscription service.

It's "not fun at all" and can sometimes be "painful," the billionaire CEO told the BBC Tuesday of running the company, although he suggested that some Twitter advertisers are returning to the platform.

