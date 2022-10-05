Peace boat shares message of denuclearization

LACROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A special visitor in La Crosse Wednesday, a sailboat that was one of the first to protest at sea.
The Golden Rule, a wooden sailboat, began its history in 1958 fighting against nuclear testing on the Marshall Islands.
The peace boat's Veterans For Peace (VFP) crew continues its fight and in a Riverside Park ceremony, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds recognized its legacy.
"I proclaim October 5th as Golden Rule Peace Boat Day in the City of La Crosse and extend best wishes for its successful journey."
The journey is an 11,000 mile Great Loop of the nation's waterways and coastline which Golden Rule Project Manager Helen Jaccard said will take 15 months to complete.
"Starting in Minneapolis and going down the entire Mississippi River," Jaccard detailed. "Around the tip of Florida, up to Maine and back down to New York, through the Hudson River, up the Eerie Canal around the Great Lakes and back down through a different waterway system."
Approximately 100 stops are scheduled along the way and each port of call is a chance to share their commitment for change.
The crew is using the voyage as an opportunity to highlight the need for change now in light of recent events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. disagreements with China over Taiwan, plus nuclear threats in North Korea and Iran.
Madison's VFP Chapter 25 member Larry Orr said the message being delivered to each community adheres to the group's goals.
"To increase public awareness of the costs of war is our goal, to restrain our government from intervening overtly and covertly in the internal affairs of other nations, to end the arms race and to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear weapons."
The Golden Rule Project is continuing the fight for de-nuclearization and supporting the work previous international treaties have accomplished.
"We went from about 80,000 nuclear weapons in this world to 13,500 that we have now," Jaccard said. "That's a huge difference. So we can make more progress, we can do multi-lateral, verifiable, irreversible nuclear disarmament world-wide. That's what people want."
Jaccard acknowledged the struggle to rid the world of those atomic weapons of mass destruction will need commitment from key nations.
"It's now illegal under international law to have anything to do with nuclear weapons," Jaccard said. "So now we need to work with the nine nuclear armed countries to get them to the bargaining table to negotiate for reduction and ultimate elimination."
One port at a time, the Golden Rule sails in pursuit of a nuclear free world and a peaceful sustainable future.
Its next stop is Friday at Prairie du Chien in a Noon meeting with the Rotary Club.
If you missed your chance to see the peace boat, more information can be found online here: VFP Golden Rule Project