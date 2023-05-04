 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast to become minor this evening.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Prayer vigil planned Friday for Madeline Kingsbury

  • Updated
  • 0
Madeline Kingsbury.jpg

On Monday, authorities released a second photo of Kingsbury.

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - As the search for Madeline Kingsbury continues, her family and friends are inviting community members to gather and pray. 

A prayer service event called "Shining a Light for Madeline" is planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5. They're asking people to gather at the bandshell at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona. 

Rather than using a real candle, the Kingsbury family asks those coming to download the 'Candle App" to their phone. 

Organizers said they hope this will be the shining light that brings Maddi home. 

Winona County Emergency Management is also asking those attending to enter the park from Huff Street or Main Street to access Lake Park Drive. Westbound Park Drive will be closed from Franklin Street to Main Street. 

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to First Congressional Church on West Broadway Street.

The 26-year-old Kingsbury was last seen on March 31. 

Authorities consider the disappearance suspicious and say they're concerned for her safety. They're continuing to work through tips that could lead to more searches. 

Kingsbury's family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. 

