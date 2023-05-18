Rough Roads

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH NOON CDT
FRIDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from 12:00 PM
Today through 12:00 PM CDT Friday.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor,
Trempealeau, and Vernon.
Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state from
northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily
diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas
further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air
quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the
potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov