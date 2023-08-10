Senator Baldwin tours Fort McCoy's newest barracks

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin took a tour of Fort McCoy, getting the chance to check out the recent new construction of barracks. Currently, two of the four buildings are completed, each one able to house 400 people within it's 60,000 square feet. T
"Tens of thousands of reservists come through this facility," Senator Baldwin said. "I want to make sure that everyone's being good stewards of those federal tax dollars that are being spent and I feel very confident that is happening here."
Funding across the past two federal budgets provided $98 million dollars for the construction.
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.