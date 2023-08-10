 Skip to main content
Senator Baldwin tours Fort McCoy's newest barracks

  • Updated
  • 0

Senator Tammy Baldwin took a tour of Fort McCoy, getting the chance to check out the recent new construction of barracks.

Senator Tammy Baldwin took a tour of Fort McCoy, getting the chance to check out the recent new construction of barracks. Currently, two of the four buildings are completed, each one able to house 400 people within it's 60,000 square feet.

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) -

mccoy two

Senator Baldwin was able to meet some Wisconsin reserve soldiers during her tour of new training facilities.

"Tens of thousands of reservists come through this facility," Senator Baldwin said. "I want to make sure that everyone's being good stewards of those federal tax dollars that are being spent and I feel very confident that is happening here."

ncciy one

Each building can house up to 400 people.

Funding across the past two federal budgets provided $98 million dollars for the construction.

