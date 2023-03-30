 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Silent film debuts in La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0
Silent film debuts in La Crosse
CAPPELLA STRAIGHT MAIN HALL.jpg

Organist Peter Krasinski flew all the way from Boston to "narrate" Charlie Chaplin's "The Kid" at the Capella Performing Arts Center in La Crosse.

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW)  When's the last time you saw a silent film?

CAPPELLA EXTERIOR.jpg

Whether you have or not, the Cappella Performing Arts Center is offering the opportunity Friday, March 31.

The Arts Center has a screening of the Charlie Chaplin film called, "The Kid."

But, the film is not the only feature during the night.

CAPPELLA KRASINSKI.jpg

You'll also hear from Peter Krasinski.  He came from Boston for one evening at Cappella.

He plays the organ.

And he's very good.

CAPPELLA TWO SHOT.jpg

Krasinski is also known as a silent film accompaniment specialist.  He's memorized the movie and he helps tell the story with his improvisation.  Krasinski calls it, narration.

And he wants you to know, the music is not the focus.  The movie is.

You can see "The Kid" at the Cappella Performing Arts Center, Friday March 31 at 721 King Street.  The movie begins at 7 PM.

