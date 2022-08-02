138ers look to repeat as Class A Legion Baseball State Champs

VIROQUA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Viroqua Legion Baseball team squares off with Prairie du Chien as they look to capture back-to-back state titles in Class A. These two teams have already faced off in the weekend tourney, with Viroqua taking the first round match-up 12-1.
The bats were cold for both team in the first 2 innings, before the 138ers offense exploded in the 3rd. A 2-run bomb by Griffin Olson is followed up by a 3-run blast off the bat of Kamden Oliver. A double over the right fielder by Tournament MVP Tyler Quackenbush would lead to another RBI.
Griffin Olson would come up for the second time in the frame, this time he finds a hole in right-center to drive in a runner from third. Viroqua would end up scoring 9 runs before their half of the inning was up.
A Sac Fly in the 5th inning would give Viroqua all the offense they needed. Olson was dominant from the mound as well, holding Prairie du Chien scoreless through the 5 inning game.
Viroqua claims their second consecutive State Legion Class A Title after the 10-0 victory.
Olson was emotional following the win, barely able to express the love for his teammates afterwards: "This team, you know. Day in and day out, I mean. I don't know, I'm just so proud of them. They're... it's family, man. It's family."
He did express how special it was to claim this title on their home diamond: "The crowd is fun. The atmosphere is awesome... Once in a lifetime opportunity. It was fun."