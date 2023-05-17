 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

16 Onalaska athletes finalize plans to play in college

  • 0
Jon Knickrehm is one of 16 Onalaska athletes to commit to play in college

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) It was Onalaska's turn to celebrate their student-athletes Wednesday.

16 of them finalized commitments to play college sports and were honored in a ceremony at the school.

All 16 will be attending NCAA Div. III, JUCO or NAIA schools.

The vent included five football players, two basketball players, a wrestler and seven from the track team.

SeanGillesFootballSt. NorbertsDivision 3
MattyBurnetteFootballUW- StoutDivision 3
SySmithFootballUW- StoutDivision 3
JonKnickrehmFootballUW- La CrosseDivision 3
CornellBanksFootballRochester TechJUCO
SeanEvansBasketballWestern TechJUCO
SimonDesmondBasketballDMACCJUCO
TaylorMollingTrackUW-La CrosseD III
AlliThomasCC / TrackUW-La CrosseD III
JosieBlumTrackUW-La CrosseD III
NickyOdomTrackUW-Eau ClaireD III
CarmenRoraffTrackUW-Eau ClaireD III
AbbyRudrudTrackUW-Stevens PointD III
GavinRidgeTrackUW-Stevens PointD III
RyanTopolskiCC/TrackSt. Mary's UniversityDIII
BryceBuchananWrestlingUW Stevens PointDIII
 

Recommended for you