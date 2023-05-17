16 Onalaska athletes finalize plans to play in college

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) It was Onalaska's turn to celebrate their student-athletes Wednesday.
16 of them finalized commitments to play college sports and were honored in a ceremony at the school.
All 16 will be attending NCAA Div. III, JUCO or NAIA schools.
The vent included five football players, two basketball players, a wrestler and seven from the track team.
|Sean
|Gilles
|Football
|St. Norberts
|Division 3
|Matty
|Burnette
|Football
|UW- Stout
|Division 3
|Sy
|Smith
|Football
|UW- Stout
|Division 3
|Jon
|Knickrehm
|Football
|UW- La Crosse
|Division 3
|Cornell
|Banks
|Football
|Rochester Tech
|JUCO
|Sean
|Evans
|Basketball
|Western Tech
|JUCO
|Simon
|Desmond
|Basketball
|DMACC
|JUCO
|Taylor
|Molling
|Track
|UW-La Crosse
|D III
|Alli
|Thomas
|CC / Track
|UW-La Crosse
|D III
|Josie
|Blum
|Track
|UW-La Crosse
|D III
|Nicky
|Odom
|Track
|UW-Eau Claire
|D III
|Carmen
|Roraff
|Track
|UW-Eau Claire
|D III
|Abby
|Rudrud
|Track
|UW-Stevens Point
|D III
|Gavin
|Ridge
|Track
|UW-Stevens Point
|D III
|Ryan
|Topolski
|CC/Track
|St. Mary's University
|DIII
|Bryce
|Buchanan
|Wrestling
|UW Stevens Point
|DIII