16U Legion Baseball Regionals: Bangor and Tomah need extras to decide the game

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - In the second game of the double elimination tournament, the Bangor Baseball Club squares off with Tomah Post 201.
After plating single runs in the 1st and 2nd innings, Tomah would go quiet on offense.
Bangor answered back with a run of their own in the 3rd, to make it 2-1 Tomah.
That's where it stayed until Bangor was faced with their final strike. Eli Tucker was able to drive one past the shortstop to even up the score and send this game to extras.
Tomah took advantage of a passed ball to regain the lead in the 8th, but Bangor would even it up on an RBI Fielder's Choice. The home squad finally sealed the deal on a walk off walk by Tucker. Bangor wins it 4-3.
Eli Tucker was doing a little bit of everything, as he collects the win as pitcher and adds a gold glove style play at third.
Bangor squares off with Onalaska Saturday afternoon at 2:30 pm, while Tomah will play West Salem at noon.