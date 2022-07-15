16U Legion Baseball Regionals: Post 336 opens the floodgates against Holmen's Post 284

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The host team served as the visitors in the day's third and final game.
They started the game hot, chasing Holmen's starting pitcher out after only 2/3 of an inning. Onalaska would bring in 11 runs before Post 284 even reached the plate.
Owen Treanor only allowed 1 unearned run in his 3+ innings of work, while collecting one K.
Another 3-run rally in the 2nd is all Onalaska would need, as they take this one 14-1.
Onalaska now faces Bangor at 2:30 pm Saturday, while Holmen will play G-E-T at 9:30 am.