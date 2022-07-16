16U Legion Baseball Regionals: Tomah fights to stay alive against West Salem

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The second game of the second day of the double elimination tournament featured West Salem (1-0)facing off against a Tomah team (0-1) needing a win to survive.
West Salem tacking on to their lead nearly every inning. They were up 7-2 after 5 innings.
The Post 51 bats exploded in the 6th inning. An RBI triple by Connor Kaiser would cap off a 5-run rally, to put his team up by 10 runs.
Tomah wasn't done yet. An RBI single by Garrison Cowan would help his team in the 2-run rally to assure the 7th inning.
That rally would come up short, and Tomah's season comes to an end following the 12-4 loss.
West Salem will continue the tourney against Bangor at noon on Sunday.