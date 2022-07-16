17U Legion Baseball Regionals: Holmen and Eau Claire square off for Championship berth

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - Day 3 of the double elimination tournament featured the host Post 284 team facing off with Eau Claire.
Eau Claire looking to add on to an early 1-0 lead in the 2nd. Jack Gabler drives one to the right field fence, and scurries into third for the RBI triple.
Still in the 2nd, Sawyer Stein has runners on the corners when he bloops one into left field to bring home another run. Eau Claire leads it 3-0.
Holmen was able to scrape across a run in the bottom of the frame, when the runner advanced from third on a wild pitch.
Andrew Rud was able to answer right back for Eau Claire, extending their lead to 4-1 on an RBI double. They went on to a 10-3 win.
West Salem is still alive in the double elimination tournament. They play River Falls at noon on Sunday.