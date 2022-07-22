19U Legion Baseball Regionals: Holmen and West Salem square off in game 2

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The second game of Friday's doubleheader featured the host Holmen battling it out with West Salem.
The home team's ace pitcher, Troy Knutson, started the game exactly as one hopes to, striking out the side in the top of the 1st on only 13 pitches. They were then able to take the early lead after pushing across 3 runs in the opening frame.
The bats weren't done yet. With runners on the corners in the 2nd, Ryland Wall clears the fence in left center to bring home 3 more runs. Holmen leads it 6-0 after 2.
Holmen would hold on to that lead to collect the 7-2 victory. They advance to Saturday's 3:00 pm semi-final game against Onalaska.
West Salem will play in a win-or-go-home match-up against Wisconsin Dells Saturday at noon.