19U Legion Baseball Regionals: RedHawks welcome Prairie du Chien for playoff action

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - G-E-T may have been hosting this game of the tournament, but they served as the visitors as they challenged the team from Prairie du Chien.
Serving as the home team, Prairie is able to take an early lead late in the first inning. Jon Nicholson dribbles one through the infield to bring in the game's first run.
It won't be until the 3rd when the RedHawks can answer back. With 2 men in scoring position, Collin Handke sneaks one past the diving first baseman and it's all tied up 1-1.
Prairie threatening again in the 5th. Chase Fischer has 2 men in scoring position when he drives it deep to center. The fielder hauls it in, but it's deep enough to score the man from third and Prairie du Chien regains the lead.
A 3-run G-E-T rally in the third puts the RedHawks ahead, but Prairie rallies for their own 3 runs to walk off the game in the 7th. 5-4 is the final.