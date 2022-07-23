19U Legion Baseball Regionals: West Salem and Wisconsin Dells fight to stay alive

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - Having each collected losses in Friday's games, West Salem and Wisconsin Dells met in an Elimination game Saturday morning.
After keeping West Salem off the board in the 1st inning, Wisconsin Dells grabs the lead with a 3-run rally to end the frame.
West Salem answered right back with a 3-run rally of their own in the 2nd. It was capped off with an RBI single by Isaac Olson. An empty frame from the Dells makes this game 3-3 after 2 innings.
But West Salem's offense was just getting started. They started moving the line in the third, exploding for 6 runs to build a 9-3 lead. Zach Hutchinson knocked in a run with a loud double to deep center field for his second RBI of the game.
West Salem stays alive with a 13-3 win.