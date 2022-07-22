19U Legion Baseball Regionals: Wisconsin Dells meets Onalaska in Game 1

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The weekend tournament opened Friday afternoon on Holmen's Viking Field, with Wisconsin Dells squaring off against Onalaska.
The Dells jumped out front in the bottom of the first. A 2-RBI single by Ryan Rockwell led his team to a 3 run rally to chase starting pitcher Ben Faas out after only an inning.
Ayden Larson took the mound for Onalaska in the 2nd and turned this into a pitching duel.
The teams combined for 3 scoreless innings before Onalaska was able to cut into the lead.
An RBI single by Wade Fox scores his team's first run of the game. That rally would continue with an RBI double by Kaiden Kokaisel later in the frame. That cuts the Dells lead to only 1.
Onalaska continued to pile on the runs in the 6th. They take advantage of a trio of errors to rally for 3 more runs.
It would take 10 innings to decide this one, before Onalaska claims the 10-5 victory to advance to Saturday's 3:00 pm semi-final against Holmen.
Wisconsin Dells will meet West Salem in a win-or-go-home match Saturday at noon.