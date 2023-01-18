 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Spreading North This Evening, Heavy Snow Overnight...

.Snow is making slow progress north northeast this evening,
looking to reach the Interstate 90 corridor by late evening,
continuing to overspread the area the rest of the night.

The snow will be heaviest during the overnight when rates of 1
to 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four hour period at
any given location.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin,
freezing rain will be possible, which could result in a glaze of
ice.

The snow will continue to lift northeast Thursday morning,
tapering off from south to north as a it does. The bulk of the
snow accumulations are expected from late this evening through
the overnight.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

20 years after state title, Halverson and Wendland still in the game

  • 0
Aquinas alums find a way to give back to the game they love

La Crosse, Wis, (WXOW) For Aquinas alums AJ Halverson and Mike Wendland, a trip down memory lane brought back some fond memories.

"Just being with these guys, the hotels the bus rides. Being with my best friend, Mike's been my best friend since I was five years old. He's still my best friend today," Halverson said.

"It's us with the gold ball and our whole team. That's the picture I have in my mind." said Wendland when asked about his fondest memories from 2003.

20 years after they were a part of a state championship team, Halverson and Wendland are still teammates on the basketball court, but in a different role.

"There's really only two ways to be involved with the game if you want to give back. You can coach. You can ref. So that's our way. This is our sports," Halverson said.

They've been officiating together for 15 years now, still knowing each other's moves.

That chemistry on the court has never left.

"The transition from when we played, it seemed like we always knew where each was on the court. We played very similar. I feel like more, nowadays, when we're reffing, we call the game very similar. It's kind of like you know what you're going to get and this how we're going to call it. There's not going to be one guy that calls it one way and another guy calls it another way,' Wendland said.

"The reason why it is so easy, and it is so fun is that we get to work together. You get to ride to West Salem with your best friend. You get to ride to Tomah with your best friend. It's nice. I think the reward is just being involved and the relationships. Having relationships with the coaches, the assistant coaches, the kids, him, our other partners that we work with. So, it's just the relationships and the memories that we're still building just because of basketball," Halverson said.

Another reward? Maybe a chance to someday get to experience that state tournament feeling all over again.

"If we could get down there, I would say that's the goal," Wendland said.

"That's the goal," said Halverson. "It's been the goal the last few years."

Tags

Recommended for you