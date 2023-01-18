20 years after state title, Halverson and Wendland still in the game

La Crosse, Wis, (WXOW) For Aquinas alums AJ Halverson and Mike Wendland, a trip down memory lane brought back some fond memories.
"Just being with these guys, the hotels the bus rides. Being with my best friend, Mike's been my best friend since I was five years old. He's still my best friend today," Halverson said.
"It's us with the gold ball and our whole team. That's the picture I have in my mind." said Wendland when asked about his fondest memories from 2003.
20 years after they were a part of a state championship team, Halverson and Wendland are still teammates on the basketball court, but in a different role.
"There's really only two ways to be involved with the game if you want to give back. You can coach. You can ref. So that's our way. This is our sports," Halverson said.
They've been officiating together for 15 years now, still knowing each other's moves.
That chemistry on the court has never left.
"The transition from when we played, it seemed like we always knew where each was on the court. We played very similar. I feel like more, nowadays, when we're reffing, we call the game very similar. It's kind of like you know what you're going to get and this how we're going to call it. There's not going to be one guy that calls it one way and another guy calls it another way,' Wendland said.
"The reason why it is so easy, and it is so fun is that we get to work together. You get to ride to West Salem with your best friend. You get to ride to Tomah with your best friend. It's nice. I think the reward is just being involved and the relationships. Having relationships with the coaches, the assistant coaches, the kids, him, our other partners that we work with. So, it's just the relationships and the memories that we're still building just because of basketball," Halverson said.
Another reward? Maybe a chance to someday get to experience that state tournament feeling all over again.
"If we could get down there, I would say that's the goal," Wendland said.
"That's the goal," said Halverson. "It's been the goal the last few years."