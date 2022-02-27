20th anniversary of the WIAA girls state hockey tournament

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the first ever WIAA girls state hockey tournament.
Little did the players on the ice know, they would go down in history as pioneers of the sport in the state.
"I know our parents were extremely proud. We were proud to represent our community. Our team was a varied group of girls and we came together that year and we just really well together," said Phoebe Engh, a player on the Viroqua 2002 team.
The 2002 season set a precedent that girls hockey was here to stay, and ready to grow.
"Girls hockey has exploded on the scene in 20 years which is awesome to see and I just feel very honored to be apart of the very humble beginnings of girls hockey in Wisconsin," Engh added.
Since that first tournament, an additional 25 girls high school hockey teams have hit the ice in Wisconsin.
"I think getting older and looking back on it, it's really cool and knowing it's been 20 years is remarkable," said Megan, Chown, a member of the Onalaska 2002 team.
Both Chown and Engh now coach girls hockey. They say it's their way to give back.
"Helping them embrace the experience and just treasure it and know that down the road, this is a family and a bond and friendships that they'll always have with their team," said Chown.
"It's certainly great to give back to the community and the arena that build me up. It's kinda like a homecoming for me to come back after all those years and living my life and now I'm back in the rink skating," said Engh.
The qualifiers of that first ever girls state hockey tournament were: Hudson, Viroqua, Fond Du Lac, and Onalaska. Hudson won the first and second state championships.
the 2021-2022 state tournament will be March 3rd-5th in Madison.