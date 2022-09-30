 Skip to main content
2nd ranked Onalaska takes on Sparta

Sparta, WISC. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers traveled to Sparta to go to battle with the Spartans, and the brought their A-game with them.

Onalaska has shifted the conversation from "Are they worthy of a conference title?" to "They might be able to compete for the state title". 

A great game all around for the Hilltoppers. The offense couldn't be stopped no matter what they ran. The defense showed up the play too. Besides only allowing two touchdowns in the 2nd half, they were able to force punts on almost every drive. Sparta gave it their best but just couldn't hang with the Spartans.

Final Score: 42-14 Onalaska

