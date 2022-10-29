3 Coulee Region runners come home with state titles

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee Region was well represented at the WIAA State Cross Country Meet in Wisconsin Rapids. Over 60 Coulee Region runners competed for a state title.
In the girls D3 race Cochrane-Fountain City's Addy Duellman took home the state title finishing in a time of 18:58. Her teammates Reese Eharat and Breilynn Halerson also finished in the top 20 helping C-FC to take home the team title as well.
In D3 boys Cochrane-Fountain City took home more hardware with Wesley Pronschinske taking home the title in a time of 16:08. Aquinas Jonathan Skemp finished in 12 and Kickapoo/La Farge's Nolan Reese finished in 17th
In the D1 boys race Onalaska's Manny Putz takes home the state title on a sprint to the finish to edge out the win by just 2 tenths of a second. He finished with a time of 15:26