3 Eagles look to remain unbeaten hosting Trine

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - UW-L has started the season with 9 straight wins, the most in all of Division 3. They look to extend that streak to double digits hosting Trine Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles jump out to a quick 7-0 lead to start the game, but the Thunder come storming back. Trine would lead 38-29 at the break.
UW-L would come back to within 1 during the second half, but could never overcome the defecit. The Eagles collect their first loss of the season, 67-64 the final.
Austin Westra and Craig Steele each dropped in 16 points to lead the team.
The Eagles will look to return to the win column Wednesday, December 14 when they host St. Mary's.