40th Annual Bi-State Wrestling Tournament: Quarterfinals cut the competition in half

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Grapplers from across the region gathered Thursday night to determine who would have a spot in Friday's Semifinals.
Local 2021 Champions Jake Fitzpatrick (Aquinas) and Rhett Koenig (PDC) return, though each is wrestling one class higher than last year.
Locals advancing to Semis:
113 - Jake Fitzpatrick - Aquinas
120 - Braxton Lange - Caledonia
132 - Cole Fitzpatrick - La Crosse
138 - Rhett Koenig - PDC and Owen Denstad - Caledonia
145 - Tucker Ginther - Caledonia and Gavin Finch - Tomah
152 - Luke Kramer - PDC
160 - Tate Flege - Aquinas
170 - Calvin Hargrove - Aquinas and Andy Johnson - West Salem
182 - David Malin - Aquinas
195 - Blake Thiry - PDC
More results can be found on TrackWrestling.
The Semifinals begin at 9:15 Friday morning.