...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Taylor and La Crosse Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

40th Annual Bi-State Wrestling Tournament: Quarterfinals cut the competition in half

Bi-State Tournament
Billy Hatfield

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Grapplers from across the region gathered Thursday night to determine who would have a spot in Friday's Semifinals.

Local 2021 Champions Jake Fitzpatrick (Aquinas) and Rhett Koenig (PDC) return, though each is wrestling one class higher than last year.

Locals advancing to Semis:

113 - Jake Fitzpatrick - Aquinas

120 - Braxton Lange - Caledonia

132 - Cole Fitzpatrick - La Crosse

138 - Rhett Koenig - PDC and Owen Denstad - Caledonia

145 - Tucker Ginther - Caledonia and Gavin Finch - Tomah

152 - Luke Kramer - PDC

160 - Tate Flege - Aquinas

170 - Calvin Hargrove - Aquinas and Andy Johnson - West Salem

182 - David Malin - Aquinas

195 - Blake Thiry - PDC

More results can be found on TrackWrestling.

The Semifinals begin at 9:15 Friday morning.

