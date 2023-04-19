5 area athletes receive prestigious award from WIAA

Stevens Point, Wis. (WXOW) The Scholar Athlete Award is one of the most prestigious handed out by the WIAA.
Only 16 senior girls and 16 senior boys statewide are selected, four each from four divisions.
Five area athletes are WIAA scholar athletes for this year.
Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig, West Salem's Brett McConkey, Evan Payne from Seneca and Dylan Powell from Brookwood are the boys.
Two area girls were chosen, Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien and Kickapoo's Lilly Geary.
The award winners were selected based on academic and athletic achievement.