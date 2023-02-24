 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

7 area wrestlers will get a shot at a state title

  • Updated
  • 0
Semifinals of the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament

Madison, Wis. (WXOW)  Call them the "Magnificent 7."

That's how many La Crosse area wrestlers will compete for a state title Saturday night when the WIAA crowns its individual champions at the Kohl Center.

Area wrestlers who won in the semifinals Friday night.

In Div. 2 Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig was the only one ot advance.

In Div. 3 five Aquinas wrestlers advanced to Saturday's title bouts.

Robert Flege, Calvin Hargrove, David Malin, Tyson Martin and Brady Lehnerr will all get a shot at a state title.

Blair-Taylor's Jackson Schramek will also wrestle in a championship.

For complete results of the WIAA State Individual Tournament, click here:

WIAA Individual Tournament Series 2023 (trackwrestling.com) 

Tags

Recommended for you