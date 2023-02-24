7 area wrestlers will get a shot at a state title

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) Call them the "Magnificent 7."
That's how many La Crosse area wrestlers will compete for a state title Saturday night when the WIAA crowns its individual champions at the Kohl Center.
Area wrestlers who won in the semifinals Friday night.
In Div. 2 Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig was the only one ot advance.
In Div. 3 five Aquinas wrestlers advanced to Saturday's title bouts.
Robert Flege, Calvin Hargrove, David Malin, Tyson Martin and Brady Lehnerr will all get a shot at a state title.
Blair-Taylor's Jackson Schramek will also wrestle in a championship.
For complete results of the WIAA State Individual Tournament, click here: