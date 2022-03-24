 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

8 area girls earn All-State honors

  • 0
All-State Girls Basketball Team Announced

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW)  The post-season awards coming out for girls basketball in Wisconsin.

Eight area players receiving state-wide recognition.

Leading the way is Aquinas junior Macy Donarski.

Donarski was named second team all-state by the Associated Press.

She averaged 17 points a game for the Blugolds last season.

Her teammate Jacy Weisbrod earns third team all-state honors.

Weisbrod averaged 21 points a game as a senior this past season.

She was also one the best three-point shooters in the state, connecting on 48 percent of her threes.

Others honored from the area include Lily Krahn of Prarie du Chien.

Krahn is second team all-state.

Earning honorable mention honors are Jazzy Davis of Logan, Lindsey Lettner of G-E-T, Brittany Mislivecek from Central, Lindsey Steien of Blair-Taylor and Norah Tucker from Bangor.

Tags

Recommended for you