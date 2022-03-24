8 area girls earn All-State honors

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The post-season awards coming out for girls basketball in Wisconsin.
Eight area players receiving state-wide recognition.
Leading the way is Aquinas junior Macy Donarski.
Donarski was named second team all-state by the Associated Press.
She averaged 17 points a game for the Blugolds last season.
Her teammate Jacy Weisbrod earns third team all-state honors.
Weisbrod averaged 21 points a game as a senior this past season.
She was also one the best three-point shooters in the state, connecting on 48 percent of her threes.
Others honored from the area include Lily Krahn of Prarie du Chien.
Krahn is second team all-state.
Earning honorable mention honors are Jazzy Davis of Logan, Lindsey Lettner of G-E-T, Brittany Mislivecek from Central, Lindsey Steien of Blair-Taylor and Norah Tucker from Bangor.