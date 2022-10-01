8 Eagles open WIAC play hosting #3 UW-Whitewater

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Coming off a statement 28-21 win 2 weeks ago against Div. 2 Wayne State, the Eagles open conference play against a team they haven't beaten in 18 years.
UW-L adds the first points to the board on Saturday afternoon. Max Stubbendick catching a 7-yard TD pass from Cade Garcia. Eagles up 7-0.
It would only take the Warhawks 4 minutes to make those point back. Tommy Coates catching a 5-yard score from former Eagle Evan Lewandowski. We're knotted up at 7s after 1 quarter.
The Eagles regain the lead on the first play of quarter 2, a 40-yard FG by Ryan Beirne. 10-7 Eagles.
The Warhawks on the war path, another Coates TD catch puts Whitewater in the lead, 14-10.
With just over a minute remaining in the half, Whitewater looks to add a FG to their lead, but it's blocked. The ball is picked up by Tate Pitcher, who flips it to Cade Osborn. He takes it the rest of the 65 yards for the special teams score.
Eagles lead 17-14 at halftime.
The teams traded touchdowns and the lead all third quarter. With just under 12 minutes left in the game, Keyser Helterbrand runs it in 4 yards to put UW-L on top, 31-28.
Warhawks answer with a FG to tie it up at 31 apiece with only 5 minutes remaining.
But the Eagles come up short and turnover the ball on a Cade Garcia INT. Whitewater buries the FG with 3 seconds left.
The Warhawks make it 19 straight wins against La Crosse. 34-31 the final.
Keyser Helterbrand spoke on the difficulties this team presented and how they will build on what they learned Saturday afternoon: "Coming out of half, we felt great, but we knew we needed a score to win. And, I mean, it just came down to the last play, which is unfortunate for us, but I mean, I'm super proud of our team, the fight we had. We will be back better than ever next week."
Head Coach Matt Janus hopes his players don't beat themselves up too much over the loss. He knows there's still plenty of season left to go: "They can take today, they can pout on it. Heck, if they wanna pout and be sad about it tomorrow, they can. But when we get to Monday, it's about UW-Stout. Because whether it's the beauty or the ugliness of this league, it's not gonna get any easier."
The Eagles hit the road next Saturday, October 8 for a 1 pm start at UW-Stout.
Notable Eagles -
Keyser Helterbrand: 7-11 (65 yds), 1 TD, 12 rush (58 yds), 1 rush TD; Cade Garcia: 10-14 (110 yds), 1 TD, 1 INT; Max Stubbendick: 8 rec, 79 yds, 1 TD