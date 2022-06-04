A pair of Logan shot-putters stand atop the podium

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Logan's Martel Owens and Zay Boyd competed for the Division 2 Boys Shot Put Title at the WIAA State Track and Field Meet.
Owens finished 3rd with a throw of 52 feet 9.75 inches.
Boyd took 4th with a throw of 51 feet 10.75 inches.
Both throwers set personal records on their last throws of the meet.
"Zay is like my best friend. We go everywhere together, do everything together. This year, the 1-2 punch and making everything happen with each other, is just the best that we could do. It felt good, because it means all our hard work, it didn't go down the drain." said Owens