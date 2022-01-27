Adofo-Mensah dives in to coaching search for Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent his first eight years out of Princeton working on Wall Street.
Then he crossed the country to become an economics professor at Stanford. That was the start of a sharp turn on the career path that led him to the NFL. The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah was hired as general manager of the Minnesota Vikings.
He spent two years in Cleveland's front office after seven seasons in research and development with San Francisco.
"As to next steps, we're going to dive into this head coaching search. We're going to bring a partner for me and this organization that's going to lead us where we want to go. We've had some initial conversations. But those have just been initial honestly and we're going to dive more into it as the week goes on," Adofo-Mensah said at a news conference Thursday.
Adofo-Mensah says working in the NFL compared to Wall Street is a "different canvas with the same art."