Altoona and West Salem compete for a trip to state

ALTOONA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The 2023 div. 2 baseball sectional tournament took place in Altoona and four teams competed for the opportunity to play in the state tournament.
Among those four teams were The Altoona Railroaders and the Ashland Oredockers who played at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Ashland would fall to Altoona with a final score of 3-2.
The Mosinee Indians and the West Salem Panthers played at 1:30 p.m. later in the afternoon. Mosinee lead the panthers for most of the game but a poor 6th inning allowed 6 runs for the Panthers and ultimately cost the Indians the game. The final score in that one was 7-3.
The championship game took place at 4:30 p.m. with West Salem facing off against Altoona. The Railroaders jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second, but the Panthers just couldn't mount the comeback they needed to make it to state. Altoona wins the championship 3-0.
Altoona will compete in the 2023 state tournament taking place in Grand Chute, WI.