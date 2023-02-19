Anderson battles through injuries to remain key player for UW-L

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Even before he decided to return to campus for a fifth year, Ethan Anderson was one of the most decorated players in the history of UW-L basketball.
Anderson came into the season sitting in 10th place on the program's all-time scoring list, and early on this fall, he was continuing to rocket up the record book.
But midway through the year, he was bitten by the injury bug.
"First, I found out I tore the labrum in my right hip. Then I most recently found out that the same thing happened in my left hip," said Anderson. "I also tore a tendon in my right thumb, my shooting thumb, and then partially tore a ligament, sprained my left elbow. Kind of hanging on with some glue."
All of the aches and pains have forced the Black River Falls grad to step back from his role as a featured scorer and come off the bench instead.
"It could've been easy to take a step back," said UW-L head coach Kent Dernbach. "It could've been easy to be disappointed or to say 'Coach, I don't know if this for me anymore.' But instead he's like 'Coach, whatever you need.'
"You would never know by how he approaches practice every day," Dernbach continued. "All the additional work he has to put in just to prepare himself for a simple practice, a simple shootaround. It says so much about him."
It's certainly not how Anderson envisioned his final season would go, but he still has high hopes the Eagles can make a deep postseason run and send him off in style.
"This program has given me a lot over the past five years, and I've put a lot into it as well," said Anderson. "I feel like I owe my teammates and coaches my best efforts, in whatever way that is."