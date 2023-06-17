Aquinas A.D. reflects on huge 2022-23 school year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas saw a lot of success in many sports over the last year, and the man leading the Blugolds recognizes those accomplishments.
Athletic Director Mike Dee, like all fans, saw Aquinas achieve the following:
- State champions in football
- State runner up in girls basketball
- Multiple track titles for Collin Conzemius
- State semifinalist in boys tennis
- State runner up in baseball
Dee says that it takes everyone to be as successful as the Blugolds have been.
"The culture at Aquinas is really, really good," Dee said. "There's a lot of terrific families. The administration, the faculty all create a culture. The players contribute to that and the coaches contribute to that. As the athletic director, I can tell you that it's truly magical to watch what goes on in that building."
Dee added that 83-percent of Aquinas students participate in athletics. Less than 40-percent of students play high school sports nationwide.