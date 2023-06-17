 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aquinas A.D. reflects on huge 2022-23 school year

  • Updated
  • 0
AQUINAS1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas saw a lot of success in many sports over the last year, and the man leading the Blugolds recognizes those accomplishments.

Athletic Director Mike Dee, like all fans, saw Aquinas achieve the following:

  • State champions in football
  • State runner up in girls basketball
  • Multiple track titles for Collin Conzemius
  • State semifinalist in boys tennis
  • State runner up in baseball
AQUINAS2.jpg

Dee says that it takes everyone to be as successful as the Blugolds have been.

"The culture at Aquinas is really, really good," Dee said. "There's a lot of terrific families. The administration, the faculty all create a culture. The players contribute to that and the coaches contribute to that. As the athletic director, I can tell you that it's truly magical to watch what goes on in that building."

Dee added that 83-percent of Aquinas students participate in athletics. Less than 40-percent of students play high school sports nationwide.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you