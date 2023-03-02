 Skip to main content
Aquinas advances to the sectional championship

  Updated
  • 0

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds and the Bangor Cardinals' girls basketball teams met in Onalaska for the division 4 sectional semifinals.

Aquinas senior Macy Donarski earned the title of top scorer in this matchup, finishing with a total of 17 points. Her teammate, senior Autumn Passehl, ended her night with 15 points.

Bangor sophomore Anna Fronk end up almost scoring half of the Cardinals total points. She finished with 16.

The final in this game is 64-39 (Aquinas).

The Blugolds will now go on to play Cuba City at Wisconsin Dells on Saturday March 4th for the sectional championship.

