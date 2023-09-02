Aquinas among winners at home volleyball invitational

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas hosted a volleyball invitational on Saturday with a dozen teams making their way to La Crosse.
Aquinas performed well in their contests. That included a 2-0 sweep over Eleva-Strum (25-6, 25-7).
One of the closer matches saw Prairie du Chien take on Stanley-Boyd. The Orioles won the first set, but PDC came back to win the 2nd 25-20. Up 14-13, Stanley-Boyd earned match point when a Blackhawk return was swatted into the net.
In the small gym, La Crescent-Hokah got swept by McDonnell Central Catholic.
Other area school in attendance included Luther, G-E-T and Cotter.
