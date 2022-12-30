Aquinas and Caledonia/Houston claim team titles at Bi-State Classic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Coulee Region was well-represented at the Bi-State Classic, with the Aquinas team coming out on top in Division 3 and the Caledonia/Houston co-op coming out on top in Division 2.
Calvin Hargrove was the area's only individual champion. The Aquinas senior finished in first place in the 170-weight class.
Fellow Blugolds wrestlers Jake Fitzpatrick and Tate Flege were 2nd place finishers, along with Rhett Koenig from Prairie du Chien and Tucker Ginther from Caledonia/Houston,
As a team, Prairie du Chien finished 3rd in D2.