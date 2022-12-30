 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aquinas and Caledonia/Houston claim team titles at Bi-State Classic

  • 0
Calvin Hargrove from Aquinas wears a gold medal after winning the 170-weight class at Bi State

Plenty of local wrestlers showing their skills on the mat in the Bi-State tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Coulee Region was well-represented at the Bi-State Classic, with the Aquinas team coming out on top in Division 3 and the Caledonia/Houston co-op coming out on top in Division 2. 

Calvin Hargrove was the area's only individual champion. The Aquinas senior finished in first place in the 170-weight class. 

Fellow Blugolds wrestlers Jake Fitzpatrick and Tate Flege were 2nd place finishers, along with Rhett Koenig from Prairie du Chien and Tucker Ginther from Caledonia/Houston, 

As a team, Prairie du Chien finished 3rd in D2. 

Tags

Recommended for you