BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...UPDATED AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight.

Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
Thursday night through Friday morning. However, surface
concentrations continue to be lower than initially anticipated.
Southerly winds will increase in magnitude tonight into tomorrow,
preventing additional transport of smoke into Wisconsin from the
north. Concerns for smoke-enhanced ozone have also decreased with
the lower levels of observed smoke. The advisory will be cancelled
at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should still reduce prolonged or heavy exertion
if possible.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Aquinas and Prairie du Chien face off for their football season opener

  • Updated
  • 0

Prairie du Chien, Wisc. (WXOW) - Football is back and the Aquinas travelled to take on the Blackhawks in Prairie du Chien.

The back to back state champs started off strong with a touchdown in the first quarter by senior David Malin. Also in he first quarter Tony Miller intercepted a tipped pass and was able to pick up a big chunk of yards after the catch.

In the second quarter Aquinas freshman Brady Lee was able to find the endzone to tack on 6 more points for the Blugolds.

However, it would not be enough as the Blackhawks would make a comeback to win the game 16-12

