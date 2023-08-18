Aquinas and Prairie du Chien face off for their football season opener

Prairie du Chien, Wisc. (WXOW) - Football is back and the Aquinas travelled to take on the Blackhawks in Prairie du Chien.
The back to back state champs started off strong with a touchdown in the first quarter by senior David Malin. Also in he first quarter Tony Miller intercepted a tipped pass and was able to pick up a big chunk of yards after the catch.
In the second quarter Aquinas freshman Brady Lee was able to find the endzone to tack on 6 more points for the Blugolds.
However, it would not be enough as the Blackhawks would make a comeback to win the game 16-12
