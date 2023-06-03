Aquinas athlete defends state track titles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas athlete, Colin Conzemius, defended a pair of his titles in the 2023 WIAA State Track & Field Championships.
Conzemius was crowned state champ in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash. Competing against nine other sprinters, he won the Division II 100 meter dash in 10.72 seconds. Then, he followed that up with a win in the 200 meter dash in a time of 21.39 seconds, beating nine other finalists.
Conzemius has had his blue-golden moment, as he went back-to-back in both events.
“I had a good talk with Coach (Chris) Carley,” said Conzemius. “As we know it’s his last meet. He said, ‘Run it for me.’ That really hit me deep. I knew I had to get one for Coach Carley, his last meet. Had to get one for him. I think I was just more excited because it was my last race as a high schooler. I just really wanted to get one for Coach Carley, so to win that one felt awesome.”
