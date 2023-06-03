 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special Coverage:

Aquinas athlete defends state track titles

  • Updated
  • 0
conzemius podium.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas athlete, Colin Conzemius, defended a pair of  his titles in the 2023 WIAA State Track & Field Championships

Conzemius was crowned state champ in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash. Competing against nine other sprinters, he won the Division II 100 meter dash in 10.72 seconds. Then, he followed that up with a win in the 200 meter dash in a time of 21.39 seconds, beating nine other finalists. 

Conzemius has had his blue-golden moment, as he went back-to-back in both events. 

“I had a good talk with Coach (Chris) Carley,” said Conzemius. “As we know it’s his last meet. He said, ‘Run it for me.’ That really hit me deep. I knew I had to get one for Coach Carley, his last meet. Had to get one for him. I think I was just more excited because it was my last race as a high schooler. I just really wanted to get one for Coach Carley, so to win that one felt awesome.” 

Click here for more WIAA State Track coverage.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 