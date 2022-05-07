 Skip to main content
...Elevated fire weather conditions today...

A dry airmass will be in place today with afternoon humidity
values falling to around 20 to 25 percent in western Wisconsin
and 25 to 30 percent in southeast Minnesota. Southeasterly winds
will start out light this morning but rise by mid-afternoon,
especially over southeast Minnesota where speeds increase to 10 to
15 mph, gusting to upwards of 25 mph. East of the Mississippi
River, winds will slowly increase to 5 to 10 mph with occasional
gusts to 15 mph.

These conditions will increase the risk of fires being hard to
control. Care should be heeded if conducting any burns or taking
part in activities that may start a fire. Please check with local
officials for any burn bans.

Aquinas Baseball crosses the river for a Saturday morning showdown with the Lancers

Lancers Baseball

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The Blugolds started the season 14-0, but have lost their last two games. They're hoping a Saturday morning matchup across the Mississippi will help them right the ship.

However, La Crescent-Hokah is putting together a good season of their own. They enter the contest with a 10-1 record.

Aquinas gets the scoring started early in this one. They take advantage of a 1st inning throwing error to drive in the game's first run.

The Blugolds begin to pull away in the 3rd, when they push across 6 runs. That inning included a 2-run Calvin Hargrove triple.

Hargrove extended the lead in the 6th inning with a home run to left center. Aquinas was running wild on the basepaths, stealing seven bags in the game.

The Blugolds get one back in the win column. They claim the 10-1 win on the road.

Notable Blugolds-

Calvin Hargrove: 2-4, 3B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Kyle Keppel: 2-3, RBI, run, SB; Piersen Feehan: 5.0 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 4 K, 6 BB

Notable Lancers-

Karson Pape: 2-4, 1 run, 2 SB; Zack Bentzen: 2.2 IP, 7 hits, 3 ER, 5 K, 2 BB

Blugolds next game: 5/9 vs. Logan 5:00pm

Lancers next game: 5/10 vs. Cotter Schools 5:00pm

