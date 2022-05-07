Aquinas Baseball crosses the river for a Saturday morning showdown with the Lancers

Weather Alert

...Elevated fire weather conditions today... A dry airmass will be in place today with afternoon humidity values falling to around 20 to 25 percent in western Wisconsin and 25 to 30 percent in southeast Minnesota. Southeasterly winds will start out light this morning but rise by mid-afternoon, especially over southeast Minnesota where speeds increase to 10 to 15 mph, gusting to upwards of 25 mph. East of the Mississippi River, winds will slowly increase to 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts to 15 mph. These conditions will increase the risk of fires being hard to control. Care should be heeded if conducting any burns or taking part in activities that may start a fire. Please check with local officials for any burn bans.