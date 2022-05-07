Aquinas Baseball crosses the river for a Saturday morning showdown with the Lancers

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The Blugolds started the season 14-0, but have lost their last two games. They're hoping a Saturday morning matchup across the Mississippi will help them right the ship.
However, La Crescent-Hokah is putting together a good season of their own. They enter the contest with a 10-1 record.
Aquinas gets the scoring started early in this one. They take advantage of a 1st inning throwing error to drive in the game's first run.
The Blugolds begin to pull away in the 3rd, when they push across 6 runs. That inning included a 2-run Calvin Hargrove triple.
Hargrove extended the lead in the 6th inning with a home run to left center. Aquinas was running wild on the basepaths, stealing seven bags in the game.
The Blugolds get one back in the win column. They claim the 10-1 win on the road.
Notable Blugolds-
Calvin Hargrove: 2-4, 3B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Kyle Keppel: 2-3, RBI, run, SB; Piersen Feehan: 5.0 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 4 K, 6 BB
Notable Lancers-
Karson Pape: 2-4, 1 run, 2 SB; Zack Bentzen: 2.2 IP, 7 hits, 3 ER, 5 K, 2 BB
Blugolds next game: 5/9 vs. Logan 5:00pm
Lancers next game: 5/10 vs. Cotter Schools 5:00pm