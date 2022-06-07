Aquinas baseball falls one game short of state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds took on the Elk Mound Mounders in the D3 Sectional #1 semifinal.
Stout defence kept Aquinas in front in this game including a 6-4-3 double play to end the game. Aquinas wins the semifinal 4-3
That set up a showdown between Aquinas and the St. Croix Falls Saints with a trip to state on the line.
Saints pitcher Brayden Olson was dominant in this one. He pitched 6 and two thirds, allowed just 5 hits and no runs while striking out 9.
The Blugolds fall in the final 3-0