Aquinas baseball moves on with 10-0 win over Poynette

  • Updated
  • 0
AQUINAS.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Blugolds are moving on after a 10-0 baseball regional win over Poynette 10-0.

In the bottom of the 1st, Aquinas' Tanner Peterson lined one to center and drove a run home to open the scoring.

That was followed in the 2nd with Cullen Sackman grounding into a fielder's choice that brought another run home.

Eddie Peters led the team with 3 RBI's.

