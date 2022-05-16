Aquinas baseball rallies for comeback win over Onalaska, clinches share of MVC title

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After falling behind 6-1 early in the game, the Aquinas Blugolds baseball team rallied for eight unanswered runs for a 9-6 win over Onalaska on Monday evening.
The two teams entered the day at the top of the MVC standings. With the win, Aquinas clinches at least a share of the conference title.
Michael Lium kickstarted the comeback bid with a 2-run homer in the bottom of the 2nd. The senior had a day to remember at the plate, finishing with three hits on the afternoon.
Aquinas would take the lead in the bottom of the 4th. The Blugolds scored four runs in the frame, all of them coming with 2 outs. Riley Klar had the go-ahead hit, lining a 2-run single to centerfield.
"I was just trying to hit the ball, regardless of the score it's always a 0-0 game in our minds," said Lium after the game. "Definitely a confidence booster, it was a great game to play. I mean, both sides of the ball, everyone did great."
Next up for the Blugolds is a non-conference home game against West Salem on May 20th.