Aquinas baseball ready for state this week

  • Updated
Sectional baseball champion Aquinas is getting ready for their first state appearance since winning it all in 2017.

The club spent the weekend practicing before heading to Appleton for the tournament. Their semifinal bout will be against Random Lake on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Fox Cities Stadium. If they win, they would face either Kiel or Saint Croix Falls on Thursday at noon. Aquinas is the one seed.

The players hope to bring a title back to the Coulee Region.

"I honestly think it'd be an accomplishment that people didn't see coming into this season," junior Kole Keppel said. "Being a young team and having a new coaching staff, I think people were unsure about how we would actually be. I think it's been great to show our hard work paying off."

"It'd mean everything," senior Calvin Hargrove said. "We worked so hard since February and January hitting open gyms. A lot of us have put in tons of effort. The coaches are hear every single day. They want to see us succeed. Everybody's wanting to. It'd be amazing. I think people in the community are really hoping we win to."

Click here for a full rundown of all state tournament games.

